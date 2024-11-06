Yemen Continues Supporting Palestine Ops: Targeting “Israeli” Vessel, ‘Eilat”

By Staff, Agencies

As part of its continuous operations in support of Palestine, the Yemeni Armed Forces have successfully targeted an “Israeli” vessel in the Gulf of Aden as well as the Port of Eilat in the southern part of the occupied territories.

The forces’ spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced the operations in a video statement on Thursday.

He identified the vessel in question as “MSC Darwin,” saying the target was struck “with a number of appropriate missiles and several drones, successfully achieving the operation's objectives.”

Saree said the Yemeni forces had also fired “several ballistic and cruise missiles at a number of ‘Israeli’ targets” in Eilat.

The statement came only a day after the spokesman announced that the forces had targeted two American vessels and an “Israeli” one in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who are enduring a United States-backed “Israeli” war of genocide.

According to Saree, “The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm their continued support for the Palestinian people by blocking ‘Israeli’ navigation or navigation to the ports of occupied Palestine in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, and the Indian Ocean.”

The forces would also keep “carrying out more military operations against ‘Israeli’ targets in occupied Palestine,” he added.

The operations, the spokesman went on, would continue as long as the Zionist entity sustained the military campaign and a simultaneous siege that it has been employing against the coastal strip.