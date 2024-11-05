- Home
Hezbollah’s Education Mobilization Engages in “Palestine Week” at the Lebanese American University
Photo Credit: Moussa Housseiny
Lebanon – Hezbollah’s Education Mobilization joined the “Palestine Week” event at the Lebanese American University [LAU] campus on April 22, 2024, under the title “The Temporary Entity”. The event comprised four discussion corners centered on the Lebanon and Gaza fronts, addressing topics such as: 1) Media and massacres, 2) History and civilization, 3) Economy and politics, and 4) Military warfare.
