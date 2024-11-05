Iran’s Army Chief: We’re Avoiding War, But Ready for Counteraction

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi stressed that Tehran is not looking for an escalation of military tensions with the adversaries, but stands firm against any act of aggression.

During a visit to the Army’s command and control center of operations on Thursday, Mousavi called on the Army forces to constantly maintain preparedness and vigilances in the face of threats.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is not looking for the spread of war, however, it will respond to any aggression more crushingly than before in the war of wills,” the senior general said, referring to Iran’s recent retaliatory operation against “Israel”, dubbed The Truthful Promise

Hailing the operation as a beautiful manifestation of unity and coordination among the Iranian Army, the Islamic Revolution Guards and the Defense Ministry, he said Iran’s deterrent power in the punitive mission startled the enemies.

In a meeting with top military commanders on April 21, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei admired the Iranian Armed Forces for manifesting the country’s power and determination in the international arena by conducting the recent operation against the “Israeli” entity.