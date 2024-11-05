“Israeli” Settlers to Gallant: Your Ops Failed to Undermine Hezbollah’s Fighting Efficiency

By Staff

“Israel’s” Yoav Gallant claimed this week that “half of the Hezbollah commanders in south Lebanon have been eliminated” by his military.

But the former head of the so-called “Israeli” National Security Council, Yaakov Amidor, said those claims are “exaggerated”. Amidor has called on “Israelis” to abandon their illusions.

“Hezbollah still has a huge number of missiles and other resources, and ‘Israel’ has not come close to harming its limbs,” Amidor told “Israel’s” Channel 14.

“The time has not come for a war in the north," Amidor warned. “We must not be preoccupied in Gaza and Lebanon in opposite directions.”

Amidor stated that “there are 80000 ‘Israeli’ citizens’ living as refugees in the north, and in order to bring them back to their homes, either the Americans will have to conclude a diplomatic agreement, or the army will have to use force.

“Then, we will not know how it begins and ends, and we must prepare for a big war.”

Amidor explained that ongoing “Israeli” operations aren’t affecting Hezbollah’s fighting efficiency. He thinks a major war against Hezbollah is a completely different story and poses another level of difficulty.

“What happened on both sides of the border fence are tactical operations and have no practical or strategic impact,” he said.

The “Israeli” media revealed that since the Islamic Resistance launched its operations on October 8, 2023, about 4000 rocket shells and about 600 anti-tank missiles were fired at “Israel”.

For his part, Giora Zaltz, head of the Upper Galilee Regional Council, said “the north is empty, and there are no hikers, because everyone is afraid to come here.”

“What Gallant said and what military analysts are saying means nothing to the evacuated residents of the north,” Zaltz added. “The government of ‘Israel” has to make a decision that allows the residents from the north to return to their homes in the summer.”