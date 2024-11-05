No Script

Pelosi: Netanyahu should Resign

folder_openUnited States access_time6 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Former US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as an obstacle to peace in Gaza and “should resign” from his position.

She made the remarks in an interview with Irish public broadcaster Raidio Teilifis Eireann [RTE] during her visit to the country.  

Pelosi criticized the “Israeli” premier’s response to the October 7 operation.  

The former House speaker cited the recent resignation of “Israel” War intelligence chief Major General Aharon Haliva over the failure to prevent the attack, before pointing the finger at Netanyahu. 

“We recognize ‘Israel’s’ right to protect itself. We reject the policy and the practice of Netanyahu – terrible. What could be worse than what he has done in response?” Pelosi told the outlet. 

“He should resign. He’s ultimately responsible,” she added. 

When asked if Netanyahu is a “block” to “peace”, Pelosi replied that “he has been for years,” adding that she doesn’t know whether “the ‘Israeli leader’ is afraid of peace, incapable of peace, or just doesn’t want peace.”  

She went on to argue that Netanyahu been an “obstacle to the two-state solution, I emphasize the word, ‘solution.’”  

Earlier this month, Pelosi joined more than 30 US Congress members who signed a letter urging President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to halt weapons transfers to “Israel”. 

Israel NancyPelosi

