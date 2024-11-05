- Home
Germany to Resume UNRWA Funding
By Staff, Agencies
Germany announced that it plans to resume cooperation with the UN agency for Palestinian refugees [UNRWA], in a policy reversal; earlier this year the funding was frozen after “Israel” revealed UNRWA staffers participating in the October 7 Al-Aqsa Flood.
The move by Germany, UNRWA’s second biggest donor, followed the publication on Monday of a review led by the former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna into UNRWA's procedures for ensuring adherence to humanitarian principles of neutrality. Critics said the review amounted to a whitewash.
In a statement, the German foreign and development ministries urged UNRWA to swiftly implement the report's recommendations, including strengthening its internal audit function and improving external oversight of project engagement.
“In support of these reforms, the German government will soon continue its cooperation with UNRWA in Gaza, as Australia, Canada, Sweden and Japan, among others, have already done,” the statement said.
It further added: “Germany will coordinate closely with its closest international partners on the disbursement of further funds. UNRWA's short-term financing needs in Gaza are currently covered by existing funds.”
