- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Iran Dismisses US Fabrications of ‘Malicious Cyber Activity’
By Staff, Agencies
Iran has categorically dismissed Washington’s “unfounded” allegation of “malicious cyber activity” leveled against some Iranian individuals and firms, urging the United States to reconsider its interventionist policies.
On Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani said “through labeling various Iranian individuals and entities with unfounded allegations, American authorities cannot deflect the growing wave of international criticism of US policies in supporting war crimes and genocide by the Zionist entity in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, as well as violent crackdown on protesters within the US.”
Kan’ani’s remarks came a day after the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions against four Iranian individuals and two Iranian companies over the abovementioned allegation.
“We advise the American government to, instead of leveling baseless allegations against other countries and nations, put an end to its military and financial backing of the apartheid and occupying Zionist entity and stop its international policies in support of the entity,” Kan’ani stated.
The Iranian official said the pro- “Israel” policies of the United States are detrimental to the “oppressed Palestinian nation.”
Following Iran’s massive missile and drone attack against Israel on April 13, the United States, Britain and the European Union have all imposed new sanctions against the Islamic Republic.
Comments
- Related News