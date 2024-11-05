- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, April 24, 2024
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance
- and as part of the response to the “Israeli” enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, particularly the horrific massacre in Hanine that led to martyrdom and wounding of civilians, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted “Shomera” settlement [the occupied Lebanese Tarbikha village] with dozens of Katyusha rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:05 a.m. the “Al-Raheb” Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- and in response to the “Israeli” attacks on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, specifically the massacre in Hanine which martyred and wounded civilians, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building in which “Israeli” troops were present at in the “Avivim” settlement with the appropriate weapons, killing and injuring them.
- and in response to the “Israeli” attacks on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, specifically the massacre in Hanine which martyred and wounded civilians, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers in “Netu'a” Forest with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:40 p.m. the Ruwaisat Al-Alam Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfachouba Hills by rockets, scoring direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
