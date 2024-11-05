Yemen’s Ansarullah Strikes US, “Israeli” Vessels

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen’s Armed Forces have targeted two American vessels and an “Israeli” one in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who are enduring a United States-backed “Israeli” war of genocide.

The forces’ spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced the operations in a statement on Wednesday.

The first operation saw the forces targeting “the American ship [Maersk Yorktown] in the Gulf of Aden, with a number of suitable naval missiles,” he said, noting that “the hit was accurate.”

Subsequently, the forces carried out drone strikes against “an American destroyer” in the same maritime area and “an ‘Israeli’ ship [MSC Veracruz] in the Indian Ocean,” Saree added.

“Both operations have achieved their objectives successfully.”

Yemen has been staging numerous such strikes since October 7, when the “Israeli” entity unleashed the war in response to a retaliatory operation by Gaza’s resistance groups.

The United States has been providing the regime with maximal military and intelligence support since the onset of the warfare. Washington has also vetoed several UN Security Council resolutions calling for a ceasefire in the brutal military onslaught.

According to Saree, “The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm that they will continue to prevent ‘Israeli’ navigation or any navigation heading to the ports of occupied Palestine in the Red and Arabian Seas, as well as in the Indian Ocean.”

Top Yemeni official Mohammed Ali al-Houthi confirmed that his country’s naval forces will not allow the US military to turn the Red Sea into its backyard.

The operations, he added, would last until the entity ceased the aggression.