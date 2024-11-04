Imam Khamenei: Iran Won’t Submit to Bullying, Surrender to Sanctions

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei confirmed that the Islamic Republic’s remarkable achievements in arms production attest to the fact that a “lively nation” can turn sanctions into opportunities.

Imam Khamenei made the remarks on Wednesday as he received a group of workers from across the country on the occasion of Labor Week.

The Leader said the anti-Iran sanctions aimed to put the Islamic Republic in a “tight spot” to force it to toe the line of imperialism and colonialism, asserting that, “It is self-evident that the Islamic Establishment, the Islamic zeal and a great nation with an Islamic history will by no means submit to such bullying.”

Imam Khamenei further added, “A lively nation creates opportunities for itself out of the enemy’s hostilities, a clear example of which is in the [Islamic Republic’s] arms sector. In other sectors, great progress has been achieved as well despite pressures.”

Underlining that the sanctions will fail to bring the Iranian nation to its knees as it has not pinned hopes on help from outside of the borders, the Leader said, “This spirit needs to be lifted.”

“The Iranian nation must showcase its strength through work, action and national unity,” His Eminence noted.

In addition, the Leader underlined: “Iran will by no means surrender to the sanctions, whose objective is to inflict hardship on the Islamic establishment and force it to obey the enemy’s colonial and arrogant policies.”