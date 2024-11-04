No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, April 21, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, April 21, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Sunday, April 21, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Al-Raheb” Site with artillery shells.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:50 p.m. the espionage equipment at the “Bayyad Blida” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:10 p.m. the vicinity of the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  4. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:50 p.m. the espionage equipment at the “Al-Radar” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  5. And after meticulous surveillance and anticipation of enemy movements as a Hummer approached the “Metula” Site and troops gathered around it, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it at 6:50 p.m. with a guided missile, destroying it and causing deaths and injuries among the troops.
  6. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:50 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the “Bayyad Blida” Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah Mourns Seven Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [24/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Seven Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [24/8/2024]

2 months ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, August 23, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, August 23, 2024

2 months ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, August 22, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, August 22, 2024

2 months ago
Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Hussein Mostafa on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [21/8/2024]

Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Hussein Mostafa on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [21/8/2024]

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 04-11-2024 Hour: 01:54 Beirut Timing

whatshot