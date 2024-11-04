No Script

Drama Unfolds: US Penalizes ’Israeli’ Battalion

By Al-Ahed News

An infographic detailing the US’ plans to sanction the “Israeli” military’s “Netzah Yehuda” Battalion.

Israel Palestine HumanRights

