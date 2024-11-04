No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Educational Fallout: Effects of the “Israeli” War on Gaza’s Education

Educational Fallout: Effects of the “Israeli” War on Gaza’s Education
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

An infographic focusing on the repercussions of the “Israeli” war on the education in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Educational Fallout: Effects of the “Israeli” War on Gaza’s Education

 

Israel Palestine gaza genocide GazaStrip

Comments

  1. Related News
Is The West Bank on the Brink of A New Intifada?

Is The West Bank on the Brink of A New Intifada?

2 months ago
’Israel’ Martyrs Over 40000 Palestinians in Gaza Since the Starts of Its Aggression

’Israel’ Martyrs Over 40000 Palestinians in Gaza Since the Starts of Its Aggression

2 months ago
Over 10K ’Israeli’ Troops Treated Since Oct 7

Over 10K ’Israeli’ Troops Treated Since Oct 7

2 months ago
Arsenal of Billions: US Fuels “Israel’s” Military Power

Arsenal of Billions: US Fuels “Israel’s” Military Power

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 04-11-2024 Hour: 10:36 Beirut Timing

whatshot