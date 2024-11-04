Raisi: Nothing will Remain of ‘Israel’ in Case of another Mistake

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has issued a stern warning against any “Israeli” aggression on the Iranian soil, saying the occupying entity will face a devastating response in case of another mistake.

Raisi raised the alarm in a meeting with Pakistan’s cultural and academic elites in the Government College University [GCU] of Lahore in the central province of Punjab on Tuesday.

He pointed to Iran’s retaliatory strikes on the “Israeli”-occupied territories on April 13 in response to the entity’s earlier aggression on its diplomatic compound in Syria.

Stressing that Iran had punished “Israel” for its attack on the Islamic Republic’s consulate building in Damascus, which was against all international laws, conventions and the United Nations Charter, Raisi said, “If the Zionist entity commits another mistake and launches an aggression on Iran’s soil, the situation will be different and it is not clear what will remain of this entity.”

Pointing to Washington’s unwavering support for “Israel’s” months-long war on the besieged Gaza Strip, the Iranian president said, “The American and western support of killing and wounding more than 100,000 Palestinians in Gaza attests to the fact that, today, the biggest violators of human rights are Americans and Westerners, and their advocacy for human rights is absurd.”

Raisi described Palestine as the prime issue of the Muslim world as well as mankind, and underlined that the Palestinian resistance will finally succeed in liberating Palestine, Gaza and the occupied al-Quds.

“Today, the Iranian nation is standing up against the Zionist entity’s corruption, excessive demands and oppression, and will continue to do so,” Raisi said. “The nations of both Iran and Pakistan have been the defenders of the oppressed Palestinian nation and will continue that path with pride.”

In a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, President Raisi praised the historical bonds between Iran and Pakistan and said his trip to Lahore was aimed at strengthening cultural ties.

“The purpose of my visit to Lahore is to pay respect to the late Iqbal Lahori and to strengthen the cultural relations between the two countries because Lahore is considered a cultural symbol of Pakistan,” Raisi said, referring to Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the Muslim poet known as Iqbal Lahori.