- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, April 23, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, April 23, 2024:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- and in response to the “Israeli” aggression on town of Adloun and the assassination of one of our brothers, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched at 1:40 p.m. a combined aerial operation with offensive drones and targeted the headquarters’’ of the “Golani Brigade” and the “Egoz Unit 621” in the “Shraga” Camp, north of the occupied city of Akka [“Acre” or “Akko”], scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:35 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Al-Assi” Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:10 p.m. the “Radar” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:15 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in “Ramim” Forest with artillery shells, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:20 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers on the “Karantina” Hill with artillery shells, scoring direct hits
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:20 p.m. the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” site in the Occupied Lebanese Kafrchouba hills with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:00 p.m. a building in which “Israeli” enemy soldiers were positioned at “Al-Manara” settlement with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- and as part of the response to the “Israeli” enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, particularly the horrific massacre in Hanin that led to martyrdom and wounding of civilians, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted “Margaliot” settlement [the occupied Lebanese town of Honin] on the evening of Tuesday with dozens of Katyusha rockets.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
Comments
- Related News