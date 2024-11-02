- Home
The Genocide Continues: 200 Days on “Israeli” Aggression on Gaza
By Staff, Agencies
The genocidal “Israeli” aggression on the Gaza Strip has entered its 200th day, with occupation forces martyring more Palestinians in defiance of widespread international outcry to end the carnage.
The aggression marked its 200th day on Tuesday with no end in sight to the “Israeli” aggression that has so far killed a shocking number of Palestinians and led to a humanitarian crisis in the besieged territory.
The Gaza Health Ministry announced that “Israeli” forces have committed three massacres over the past 24 hours, martyring at least 32 Palestinians and wounding 59 others.
The numbers, it added, bring the Palestinian martyrs’ toll to more than 34183, with at least 77143 injured and an estimated 7000 missing and presumed dead since early October.
More than 14500 children and 9500 women are among those martyred, making up over 70 percent of the victims, according to health officials.
Despite all these atrocities, the entity has failed to achieve its declared objectives of “destroying Hamas” and finding “Israeli” captives held in Gaza.
