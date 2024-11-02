Iran Slams EU Sanctions: Bloc Satisfying Criminal ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has censured the European Union over tightening sanctions on the country in reprisal for the recent extensive missile and drone strikes against “Israel”.

He further viewed that the bloc should not yield to Washington’s demands to appease the occupying entity.

“It is regrettable to see the EU deciding quickly to apply more unlawful restrictions against Iran just because Iran exercised its right to self-defense in the face of Israel’s reckless aggression,” Amir Abdollahian wrote in a post published on the social media platform X on Tuesday.

He added, “The EU should not follow Washington’s advice to satisfy the criminal ‘Israeli’ entity.”

The top Iranian diplomat also lamented the EU’s reactions in the face of the “Israeli” entity’s genocide against Palestinians, describing them as “almost nothing more than hollow words.”

Amir Abdollahian finally called on the EU to apply sanctions on “Israel” instead.

On Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that members of the bloc had agreed in principle during a meeting in Luxembourg to expand the EU’s current drone-related sanctions on Iran to cover missiles and their transfers out of the country.

“We have reached a political agreement in order to enlarge and expand the existing drone [sanctions] entity in order to cover missiles and their potential ... transfer to Russia,” Borrell said, adding that the bans would also be expanded beyond Russia to cover alleged supply of missiles to regional groups deemed to be allied to Iran.