By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Monday, April 22, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:00 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the “Dhayra” Site with rocket artillery. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:20 a.m. the espionage equipment across the Wazzani village with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:25 a.m. a position for “Israeli” troops at the vicinity of the “Hanita” Site with artillery shells. And in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:45 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops behind the “Al-Summaqa” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with artillery shells. and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, the most recent of which were in Srifa, Odaisseh and Rab El Thalathine, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:55 p.m. the headquarters of the 3rd Infantry Brigade of the 91st Division at “Ein Zeitim” Base with dozens of Katyusha rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}