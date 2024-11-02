By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, April 20, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:30 a.m. the “Hadab Yarin” Site with artillery shells. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:20 a.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops at the Mount “Adathir” with rocket artillery. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:10 p.m. the espionage equipment at the “Al-Raheb” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops east of the “Even Menachem” settlement with rocket artillery. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:05 p.m. the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills and a deployment of “Israeli” troops in its vicinity with the artillery shells. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:05 p.m. the espionage equipment in the vicinity of the “Hanita” Site with the appropriate weapons, destroying it. And in response to “Israeli” aggression on persevering southern villages and civilian homes, the most recent of which are the attacks on Aita Al-Shaab and Jibbain, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:45 p.m. two buildings used by “Israeli” troops in the “Shlomi” settlement with the appropriate weapons. And in response to “Israeli” aggression on persevering southern villages and civilian homes, the most recent of which are the attacks on Aita Al-Shaab and Jibbain, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:10 p.m. two buildings used by “Israeli” troops in the “Metula” settlement. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:50 p.m. an “Israeli” Hummer in the “Netu’a” settlement with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit and destroying it.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}