Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, April 20, 2024
April 20, 2024
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, April 20, 2024:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:30 a.m. the “Hadab Yarin” Site with artillery shells.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:20 a.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops at the Mount “Adathir” with rocket artillery.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:10 p.m. the espionage equipment at the “Al-Raheb” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m. a deployment of “Israeli” troops east of the “Even Menachem” settlement with rocket artillery.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:05 p.m. the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills and a deployment of “Israeli” troops in its vicinity with the artillery shells.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:05 p.m. the espionage equipment in the vicinity of the “Hanita” Site with the appropriate weapons, destroying it.
- And in response to “Israeli” aggression on persevering southern villages and civilian homes, the most recent of which are the attacks on Aita Al-Shaab and Jibbain, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:45 p.m. two buildings used by “Israeli” troops in the “Shlomi” settlement with the appropriate weapons.
- And in response to “Israeli” aggression on persevering southern villages and civilian homes, the most recent of which are the attacks on Aita Al-Shaab and Jibbain, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:10 p.m. two buildings used by “Israeli” troops in the “Metula” settlement.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:50 p.m. an “Israeli” Hummer in the “Netu’a” settlement with a guided missile, scoring a direct hit and destroying it.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}
