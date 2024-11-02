No Script

US Occupation Forces Targeted in Iraq

access_time6 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

US occupation forces in Iraq have come under attack after a near three-month pause amid rising indignation in the region over Washington’s support for the apartheid “Israeli” entity’s barbaric war on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The development was reported on Monday by Reuters, which cited unnamed Iraqi security sources and US officials as saying that the attacks on the American military bases had been carried out with the use of missiles and drones.

According to an American official, at least one armed drone was launched at the Ain al-Asad air base hosting US troops in the western Iraqi province of Anbar.

There were no reports of casualties or the extent of damage from the attacks, and no groups or individuals have claimed responsibility for the strikes yet.

The Iraqi resistance forces have conducted dozens of strikes on the US-run military installations in both Iraq and Syria amid growing anti-US sentiments in the region over Washington’s support for the entity’s genocidal campaign in Gaza.

