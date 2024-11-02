Hamas on Gaza Mass Graves: “Israel” Thirsty for Murder, Blood

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which is enduring a genocidal “Israeli” war, reacts amid discovery of more bodies from mass graves created by the occupying entity at a hospital in the southern part of the coastal sliver.

On Monday, Palestinian civil defense workers announced digging up about 73 more bodies of those, who have been buried inside the Nasser Medical Complex in the city of Khan Younis.

So far, Palestinians have recovered the remains of some 300 people, mostly women, children and the elderly, who were buried in the mass graves that were created last month, when “Israeli” forces were besieging the facility.

“What are revealed of heinous scenes of brutal crimes every day, especially with the discovery of the bodies of children and women who were executed and buried in hospital courtyards, confirm that we are facing a fascist enemy thirsty for murder and blood,” Hamas said.

It further called “Israel”, an entity that was “devoid of all human values, who does not hesitate to commit the most heinous crimes against civilians.”

At least 34,097 people have died across Gaza since October 7 last year, when the “Israeli” entity started taking the blockaded strip of land under the war in response to Operation Al-Aqsa Flood by the territory’s resistance movements.

Women and children comprise some 72 percent of the victims of the war, which has also wounded as many as 76,980 others.

Despite the unabated campaign of bloodshed and destruction, the entity has so far fallen short of realizing its goals, including defeating Gaza’s resistance and causing forced displacement of the territory’s entire population to neighboring Egypt.

Hamas, meanwhile, lamented that the “criminal cover” that was being provided for the “Israeli” entity by the United States – Tel Aviv’s biggest ally – which, the movement denounced as, “a full partner in the crimes of genocide and massacres.”

Throughout the onslaught, the US has supplied the Tel Aviv regime with more than 10,000 tons of military equipment.

Last month, The Washington Post reported that the US had quietly authorized over 100 separate weapons sales to the “Israeli” entity since the start of the Gaza war.

On Saturday, the US House of Representatives passed a whopping $26-billion so-called aid package for the “Israeli” entity. The Senate could take the bill up as early as Tuesday. Senate approval would then send the measure to President Joe Biden for his signature.