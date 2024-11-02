No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Kim Jong-Un Personally Tests North Korea’s Nuclear Trigger

Kim Jong-Un Personally Tests North Korea’s Nuclear Trigger
folder_openKoreas access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

North Korea has carried out a drill designed to test the nuclear forces’ coordination system in a counterattack scenario.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un personally observed several super-large multiple rocket launchers firing a salvo of missiles towards an island in the Sea of Japan.

The exercise was held on Monday and came just days after the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea [DPRK] tested a new “super-large warhead” cruise missile and a new type of anti-aircraft missile, amid ongoing joint US and South Korean air force exercises on the peninsula.

The drill’s main purpose was to test for the first time the country’s so-called “nuclear trigger” command and control system, as well as strengthen “prompt counterattack capacity of the state nuclear force”, KCNA wrote.

The military units involved in the drill honed the procedures and the order of operations in a hypothetical scenario when North Korea’s highest-level nuclear crisis alarm is issued in response to an attack.

The salvo of missiles with simulated nuclear warheads “accurately” hit the island target some 352 kilometers away, KCNA stated, adding that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed “great satisfaction” with the results of the exercise.

The issue will be “on the agenda” when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken travels to Beijing this week, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told the press on Monday.

Pyongyang has meanwhile dubbed the drills a “clear warning signal” to its “enemies,” accusing them of running a “military confrontation racket” operation. The joint US and South Korean air force exercises, set to run until April 26, have run a hundred sorties per day on average, while not even trying to conceal its “extremely provocative and aggressive nature,” KCNA claimed.

Israel NorthKorea SouthKorea

Comments

  1. Related News
South Koreans Commemorate Liberation Day, Show Solidarity with Palestine

South Koreans Commemorate Liberation Day, Show Solidarity with Palestine

2 months ago
N Korea’s Kim Oversees Flood Recovery Efforts, Plans to Relocate 15,400 Residents to Capital

N Korea’s Kim Oversees Flood Recovery Efforts, Plans to Relocate 15,400 Residents to Capital

2 months ago
North Korea Reveals New Missile Force

North Korea Reveals New Missile Force

2 months ago
Kim Jong-un Accuses South Korea of Spreading Misinformation About Flood Damage

Kim Jong-un Accuses South Korea of Spreading Misinformation About Flood Damage

3 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 02-11-2024 Hour: 02:31 Beirut Timing

whatshot