No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Surrendering to Yemen’s Will, German Warship Departs Red Sea

Surrendering to Yemen’s Will, German Warship Departs Red Sea
folder_openYemen access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Germany has withdrawn a warship that was deployed to the Red Sea as part of an EU military mission amid the failure of the alliance to confront Yemen’s maritime operations in support of the Gaza Strip.

The German military said that the Hessen frigate, with a crew of 240 on board, had left the Red Sea on Saturday morning.

The frigate had been deployed in the strategic waterway in February as part of the EU naval operation called Aspides [“shield” in ancient Greek] in the face of pro-Palestine operations by the Yemeni armed forces.

Germany is expected to send the Hamburg frigate to the Red Sea in August, but military analysts say the genocidal “Israeli” war on Gaza may not continue until then.

Yemen’s Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein al-Ezzi hailed the departure of the German frigate from the Red Sea as a “step in the right direction.”

He also expressed Yemen’s readiness to maintain the safety of navigation in the Red Sea, the narrow but pivotal body of water that connects Europe to Asia.

On Thursday, the leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi called on European countries to withdraw their warships from the Red Sea.

He also emphasized that the European vessels, which are not going to the occupied territories, are not at risk.

Israel Palestine germany Yemen ansarullah RedSea EuropeanUnion GazaStrip

Comments

  1. Related News
Watch it Being Burned: Yemeni Forces Release Footage of Anti-‘Israel’ Op

Watch it Being Burned: Yemeni Forces Release Footage of Anti-‘Israel’ Op

2 months ago
Yemen Targets “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden

Yemen Targets “Israel”-Linked Ships in Red Sea, Gulf of Aden

2 months ago
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Resistance to Definitely Avenge the ‘Israeli’ Assassination of Hanyieh

Sayyed Al-Houthi: Resistance to Definitely Avenge the ‘Israeli’ Assassination of Hanyieh

2 months ago
“Israel” Attacks Yemen’s Hodeidah, Martyrs 3 Civilians

“Israel” Attacks Yemen’s Hodeidah, Martyrs 3 Civilians

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 02-11-2024 Hour: 02:31 Beirut Timing

whatshot