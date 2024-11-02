No Script

Hezbollah Rockets Transform “Metula” into an Abandoned Settlement

By Staff

The Time of "Israel" website released photographs taken within the "Metula" settlement, located on the border with Lebanon. The images depict the area resembling an abandoned ghost town, a consequence of its evacuation for the first time in decades. This move was prompted by the ongoing confrontation between the Islamic Resistance and the "Israeli" occupation army.

Depending on their whereabouts, the settlers of “Metula” have given up hope of returning and harbor resentment towards Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his lack of visitation or communication to inquire about their well-being and monitor their conditions.

The mayor of the settlement, David Azulai, previously stated that approximately 80,000 settlers are displaced from their settlement units due to the conflict with Hezbollah, with little prospect of returning.

