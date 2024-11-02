No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Admitting Failure: “Israeli” Army’s Intelligence Head Resigns

Admitting Failure: “Israeli” Army’s Intelligence Head Resigns
folder_openZionist Entity access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The chief of the “Israeli” army’s Military Intelligence Directorate, Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva, announced that he is stepping down.

Following the October 7 operation, Haliva said he bears responsibility for the failures that led to the Hamas operation.

It is unclear when Haliva will resign, as the “Israeli” army will need to find a replacement.

Haliva is also currently involved in the army’s internal investigations of its failures in the lead-up to the Hamas October 7.

The probes are due to be presented to “Israeli” army’s Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi by the beginning of June.

Shortly after, the “Israeli” army released a statement saying, “In a decision with the Chief of Staff and with the approval of the War Minister, Major General Aharon Haliva will conclude his role and retire from the army after appointing a successor through an orderly and professional process.”

Haliva noted in his request his high appreciation for the performance of the Military Intelligence Directorate's personnel during the war.

Israel Palestine AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israeli” Analysis: Hezbollah’s SG Sets Agenda for ‘Residents’ of the North

“Israeli” Analysis: Hezbollah’s SG Sets Agenda for ‘Residents’ of the North

one month ago
IOF Relocates 75% of Spotters on Lebanese Border Amid Safety Concerns

IOF Relocates 75% of Spotters on Lebanese Border Amid Safety Concerns

one month ago
Is the ’Histadrut’ the Backbone of ’Israel’s’ Economic Power?

Is the ’Histadrut’ the Backbone of ’Israel’s’ Economic Power?

one month ago
Captives To Bibi’s Gov’t: You Failed Us

Captives To Bibi’s Gov’t: You Failed Us

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 02-11-2024 Hour: 02:31 Beirut Timing

whatshot