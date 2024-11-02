- Home
Admitting Failure: “Israeli” Army’s Intelligence Head Resigns
By Staff, Agencies
The chief of the “Israeli” army’s Military Intelligence Directorate, Maj. Gen. Aharon Haliva, announced that he is stepping down.
Following the October 7 operation, Haliva said he bears responsibility for the failures that led to the Hamas operation.
It is unclear when Haliva will resign, as the “Israeli” army will need to find a replacement.
Haliva is also currently involved in the army’s internal investigations of its failures in the lead-up to the Hamas October 7.
The probes are due to be presented to “Israeli” army’s Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi by the beginning of June.
Shortly after, the “Israeli” army released a statement saying, “In a decision with the Chief of Staff and with the approval of the War Minister, Major General Aharon Haliva will conclude his role and retire from the army after appointing a successor through an orderly and professional process.”
Haliva noted in his request his high appreciation for the performance of the Military Intelligence Directorate's personnel during the war.
