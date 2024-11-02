Hezbollah Ops Make 62000 “Israeli” Settler Flee North

By Staff, Agencies

Some 62000 “Israeli” settlers have fled areas in the northern sector of the 1948 “Israeli”-occupied lands amid fear of strikes by Hezbollah in retaliation for the bloody onslaught on Gaza.

The number of settlers that have evacuated the area as a result of Hezbollah’s operations now stands at a staggering 62000.

The report noted that 30000 of the settlers have evacuated northern occupied Palestine on their own as fears are mounting among the residents that Hezbollah fighters continue to carry out daily operations with no signs that they are deterred by any action the “Israeli” army is taking.

“Israeli” media outlets further noted that 40% of the evacuees are considering no return to the region.

Moreover, 38% of those who voluntarily left the area, no longer intend to return to their previous places of residence in the northern occupied territories.

This comes as Hezbollah targeted a facility housing “Israeli” soldiers in “Shomera” settlement earlier on Sunday with a barrage of rockets.

The Lebanese resistance group also struck surveillance devices newly installed around the “Dovev”

“Walla” news website said the Hezbollah attack was “a carefully planned ambush.”