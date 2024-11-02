No Script

Islamic Resistance in Iraq Fires Rockets US Base in Syria

By Staff, Agencies

At least five rockets were fired at an American base in northeastern Syria, citing two unnamed Iraqi security officials. The projectiles were reportedly launched from the town of Zummar in northwestern Iraq. Reuters did not specify if there were any casualties.

The Iraq-based group Kataib Hezbollah later released a statement saying that it had decided to resume attacks on US personnel. “What happened a short while ago is the beginning,” the group said.

Sunday’s attack involved a rocket launcher mounted on a small truck, Reuters said. An Iraqi army officer said the truck caught fire in an explosion from unfired rockets and was apparently hit in an airstrike, possibly by US forces.

The incident came one day after a fatal blast at an Iraqi military command post north of Baghdad.

The explosion reportedly killed one member of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units [PMU] and injured eight other people.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani returned home on Saturday from his trip to the US, where he met with President Joe Biden at the White House. He also made a stop in Michigan to meet with Arab American leaders.

