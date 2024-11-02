Imam Khamenei: Iran’s Armed Forces Display Commendable Image of Strength, Authority

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has lauded the Iranian Armed Forces for displaying a commendable image of strength and military prowess in the wake of the Truthful Promise, stating they created a feeling of glory about the Islamic nation.

Addressing a group of high-ranking Iranian military commanders and figures in the capital Tehran on Sunday, Imam Khamenei said the Iranian forces have sincerely and successfully managed to present a good image of their abilities and authority after punishing “Israel”, exhibited a commendable picture of the Iranian nation, and proved the emergence of Iranians' willpower in the international arena.

The Leader congratulated the advent of the National Army Day, which is celebrated annually on April 18, and the founding of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards on April 22, 1979, stressing that the latest developments have created a sense of grandeur and magnificence about Islamic Iran in the eyes of the world and international observers.

Imam Khamenei further stated the high number of missiles and drones launched during the Truthful Promise against targets inside the “Israeli”-occupied territories is a secondary and peripheral matter, stressing that the main issue is the manifestation of the willpower of the Iranian nation and armed forces across the globe, the proof of which is the “Israeli” entity’s distress and discomfort.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution also appreciated the well-planned measures of the Iranian Armed forces, highlighting the significance of reducing the costs while reaping considerable gains in any scenario. “This is what the Armed Forces have done in recent incidents. They did well,” he said.

Imam Khamenei praised the efforts and activities of the IRG, the Iranian Army, and police forces, calling upon the armed forces to continue their efforts and move to face hostilities and enemies by relying on innovative initiatives.

“We should not stop even for a moment because stoppage means backpedaling. Therefore, innovation in the production of weapons and methods, as well as knowledge of the enemy's strategies must always

During the meeting, Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri, chief of staff of Iran's Armed Forces, presented a report on the recent Operation True Promise as well as the combat readiness of various divisions of the Iranian Armed Forces.