Sheikh Qassem: Hezbollah To Respond to Any “Israeli” Escalation

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that the Lebanese party is determined not to ramp up its attacks over Lebanon’s southern border, but will respond in kind to any “Israeli” escalation.

In an interview with NBC News, Qassem slammed “Israel” and the United States for perpetuating tit-for-tat attacks that have martyred hundreds in southern Lebanon and displaced tens of thousands of civilians.

“We didn’t expect the war would last this long because we didn’t think that Netanyahu was that foolish, same for Biden and the other countries,” Qassem said.

Qassem said Hezbollah’s fight is “serving its purpose” by “luring the ‘Israeli’ forces to get busy in the north.”

“Therefore, we will continue to do so, and we will not wage a full-scale war unless the ‘Israelis’ decide to get into war against us,” he said. “Then we are ready for the full confrontation.”

In parallel, His Eminence underlined that said: “If any escalation reaches a certain level, we will confront it as required.”

He added: “There is no withdrawal from the confrontation, and no retreat from support for and protection of Gaza.”

“Fighting in southern Lebanon will continue until ‘Israel’ halts its attacks on Gaza” Qassem said, noting that “This support is for Gaza and Lebanon as well because whoever sees what is happening in Gaza knows that if they remain silent, they will be next, and they know that if they allow the ‘Israelis’ to be arrogant, the ‘Israelis’ will believe they can do whatever they want.”