No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Iran: Army, IRG To Respond Decisively to Trespassing Red Lines

Iran: Army, IRG To Respond Decisively to Trespassing Red Lines
folder_openIran access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The deputy chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari warned of a crushing response to any adversarial transgression on the Islamic Republic’s red lines, underlining that the unity of the country’s armed forces has led to the formation of an impregnable fortress against enemies.

Sayyari made the statement in a message on Sunday to Major General Hossein Salami, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], on the 45th anniversary of the elite force’s establishment.

Praising the “holy” unity between the Iranian Army and the IRG over the past 45 years, Sayyari said this togetherness has remarkably increased the armed forces’ combat readiness and transformed the two military units into a “solid foundation and an impregnable fortress” in defending the country.

The Iranian commander also underlined that the unity strengthened “the unbreakable will of the Islamic Ummah across the geography of resistance.”

Sayyari stressed that the Army and IRG played an “unparalleled” role in the fight against terrorist groups, especially the destruction of Daesh, as well as the neutralization of conspiracies by global arrogance.

Sayyari said the unity of the Army and the IRG has put in despair Iran’s enemies and their regional and extra-regional allies, especially “Israel’s” child-killing entity.

“Any desperate attempt and trespassing on the borders of the Islamic Iran and crossing the red lines of the holy Islamic Establishment would be met with True Promise…and a decisive, crushing and regrettable response,” he added, referring to the victorious anti-“Israel” operation by the Iranian armed forces last week.

 

Israel Iran Tehran IRG

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran Arrests Daesh Terrorists

Iran Arrests Daesh Terrorists

2 months ago
IRG Chief: Resistance Front’s Strength Anchored in Iran’s Defense Industry

IRG Chief: Resistance Front’s Strength Anchored in Iran’s Defense Industry

2 months ago
Iran: Dozens of Satellites Under Construction

Iran: Dozens of Satellites Under Construction

2 months ago
Iran: Air Defense Force Absolute Power in West Asia

Iran: Air Defense Force Absolute Power in West Asia

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 01-11-2024 Hour: 02:14 Beirut Timing

whatshot