Iran: Army, IRG To Respond Decisively to Trespassing Red Lines
By Staff, Agencies
The deputy chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari warned of a crushing response to any adversarial transgression on the Islamic Republic’s red lines, underlining that the unity of the country’s armed forces has led to the formation of an impregnable fortress against enemies.
Sayyari made the statement in a message on Sunday to Major General Hossein Salami, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], on the 45th anniversary of the elite force’s establishment.
Praising the “holy” unity between the Iranian Army and the IRG over the past 45 years, Sayyari said this togetherness has remarkably increased the armed forces’ combat readiness and transformed the two military units into a “solid foundation and an impregnable fortress” in defending the country.
The Iranian commander also underlined that the unity strengthened “the unbreakable will of the Islamic Ummah across the geography of resistance.”
Sayyari stressed that the Army and IRG played an “unparalleled” role in the fight against terrorist groups, especially the destruction of Daesh, as well as the neutralization of conspiracies by global arrogance.
Sayyari said the unity of the Army and the IRG has put in despair Iran’s enemies and their regional and extra-regional allies, especially “Israel’s” child-killing entity.
“Any desperate attempt and trespassing on the borders of the Islamic Iran and crossing the red lines of the holy Islamic Establishment would be met with True Promise…and a decisive, crushing and regrettable response,” he added, referring to the victorious anti-“Israel” operation by the Iranian armed forces last week.
