“Israel”: Benny Gantz Maintains Lead in Polls
By Staff, Agencies
The “Israeli” “Maariv” daily unveiled that Benny Gantz, the so-called “Emergency Government” Minister and head of the so-called “National Unity” party, continues to lead in voting intentions for the position of “Israeli” entity’s prime minister.
However, the survey also reveals that incumbent Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has significantly closed the gap between them.
The poll indicates that 42% of respondents consider Benny Gantz as the preferred candidate for Prime minister, while 37% favor Benjamin Netanyahu.
Despite Gantz's lead, Netanyahu's increased support signifies a tightening race between the two in “Israeli” politics. Additionally, 21% of respondents remain undecided about their choice for Prime Minister.
In terms of party representation in the Knesset, the “National Unity” party, led by Benny Gantz, is projected to win 31 seats, followed by “Likud” with 21 mandates.
“Yesh Atid” is forecasted to secure 13 seats, while “Yisrael Beytenu” would obtain 12 seats. Itamar Ben Gvir's ultra-Orthodox “Sephardic” party, “Shas”, and “Otzma Yehudit” are each expected to gain nine seats, with the “Ashkenazi” ultra-Orthodox party, “United Torah Judaism”, projected to win seven seats.
Notably, the new right-wing party led by MP Gideon Sa'ar is projected to fall and would fail to secure any seats.
