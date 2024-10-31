No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Iranian FM: Attack on Isfahan More Like Toys than A Strike

6 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian foreign minister Hossein AmirAbdollahian didn't confirm that “Israel” was behind the recent attack on his country and described the weapons that were used as more like children's toys.

“What happened last night was not a strike,” AmirAbdollahian said in an interview with NBC News' Tom Llamas. “They were more like toys that our children play with – not drones.”

The Iranian official attended a UN Security Council session, said Iran was not planning to respond unless “Israel” launches a significant attack.

“As long as there is no new adventurism by ‘Israel’ against our interests, then we are not going to have any new reactions,” he said.

AmirAbdollahian further stated that “If ‘Israel’ takes a decisive action against my country and this is proven to us,” he said, “our response will be immediate and to the maximum and will cause them to regret it.”

In parallel, he mentioned that the Iranian response was intended to be a warning. “We could have hit Haifa and Tel Aviv. We could have also targeted all the economic ports of ‘Israel’.”

“But our red lines were civilians,” he added, noting that “We only had a military purpose.”

