UNICEF: Over 14,000 Kids Killed in ‘Israel’s’ War on Gaza
By Staff, Agencies
The spokesman for the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund [UNICEF], James Elder, confirmed that more than 14000 Palestinian children have so far been martyred in “Israel’s” ongoing aggression on Gaza.
“Reports are now that more than 14,000 girls and boys have been killed in Gaza. Perhaps we should say that slowly. Fourteen thousand. Perhaps we should do something,” Elder said in a post on social media platform X [formerly known as Twitter] on Friday.
He called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and warned against an expected invasion of the southern city of Rafah, where nearly more than half of Gaza's population of 2.4 have sought shelter from “Israeli” strikes elsewhere in Gaza.
“Surely that 'something' is not a military offensive in Rafah. Ceasefire. Now,” Elder said.
His social media post came in response to another post by an American journalist, who works for The New York Times, in which she referred to a CNN report on an “Israeli” strike that martyred eight children while they were playing football.
“Every 10 min a child is killed or injured in Gaza, per reporter Jeremy Diamond,” Anne Barnard said in her post.
