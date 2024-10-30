No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Iraqi Resistance Hit “Israeli” Air Base

folder_openMiddle East... access_time6 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq carried out a new strike on the “Israeli” entity.

The Iraqi group announced its operation in a statement published on its Telegram channel on Friday.

The Iraqi resistance said it launched an operation against “Ovda” air base south of the occupied Palestinian territories on Monday.

“In continuation of our path in resisting the occupation, in support of our people in Gaza, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against Palestinian civilians, including children, women and the elderly, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq targeted the Zionist entity’s ‘Ovda’ Air Base in our occupied territories with drones,” said the statement.

It said the operation was in response to the massacres committed by “Israel” against Palestinian civilians, including women, children and the elderly.

The group said it will continue its operations against “Israeli” targets.

Israel Iraq Palestine GazaStrip AlAqsaFlood IslamicResistanceInIraq

