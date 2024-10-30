- Home
Ben-Gvir Ridicules “Israel” Strike in Iran as “Weak, Disappointing”
By Staff, Agencies
Far-right “Israeli” “National Security” Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir hinted towards the alleged “Israeli” attack in Iran on Friday, on X, saying it is “dardaleh”, Hebrew slang for weak, disappointing or poor.
After the Iranian retaliatory operation on the apartheid “Israeli” entity on Sunday, Ben-Gvir tweeted, “Impressive defense until now – now there must be a crushing attack”.
In response, the Iranian Tasnim News Agency, linked to the Revolutionary Guards, dismissed Ben-Gvir's tweet as self-mocking, sharing a screenshot of his post.
Critics, including allies of the “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, condemned Ben-Gvir's comments as irresponsible and detrimental to “national security”.
Opposition Leader Yair Lapid criticized Ben-Gvir on the social media platform, saying that there has never been a minister in the war cabinet who has inflicted such severe harm on the entity’s security, reputation and global standing.
He went on to say, “In an unforgivable tweet of one word, Ben-Gvir managed to mock and shame ‘Israel’ from Tehran to Washington”.
"Any other prime minister would have thrown him out of the cabinet this morning. Even the ministers who sit next to him and are silent as sheep are not free from responsibility. They are part of an unforgivable security and value failure."
