Iranian Top Cmdr.: Op. Truthful Promise Yields Four Historic Accomplishments

By Staff, Agencies

Commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Force Brigadier General Kioumars Haydari says Iran’s recent retaliatory operation against the apartheid “Israeli” entity constituted four historic achievements, noting that the operation changed the balance of power in the region.

Addressing worshippers at the weekly Friday Prayers in the capital Tehran, Haydari stated that Operation Truthful Promise had four achievements, and firstly showed in a practical and decisive way that the entity is weaker than a spider's web, as Iranian drones and precision-strike missiles penetrated through “Israel’s” so-called Iron Dome system.

The operation was also in line with the order of Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei that the “Israeli” entity has to be punished, the commander added, noting that the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] jointly gave a punitive response to the “Israeli” entity.

"The third achievement of Operation Truthful Promise was, therefore, that it shattered the Zionist regime's invincibility myth,” Haydari said.

He went on to underscore that the operation also changed the balance of power in the region in favor of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and established the superior prowess of Iranian Armed Forces.

“The regime should know that if it commits a new mistake, it will be punished much harder and more severely," he warned.

“Regional countries have been told many times that the presence of foreigners cannot ensure their security and national interests, and that unity and focus on convergent issues can best help security across the region," he said, adding, "Operation Truthful Promise showed that the Islamic Republic has the upper hand in the region, and can provide security without the interference of any foreign power.”

Commenting on the news that Iranian air defense systems fired at a suspicious object in the central city of Isfahan on Friday morning, the commander stated that the country’s air defense systems will not hesitate to shoot down any hostile flying object.

Iranian air defenses "repelled this threat," he said noting that full security is in place in the country.

The IRG launched extensive missile and drone strikes late Saturday night on the “Israeli”-occupied territories. The series of retaliatory strikes inflicted damage on “Israeli” military bases across the occupied lands.

It was in retaliation for the “Israeli” attack on April 1 against the Iranian consulate in Damascus, located next to the embassy building in Damascus’s Mezzeh district.

The airstrike killed two senior Iranian military personnel who were on an advisory mission to Syria as well as five of their accompanying officers.