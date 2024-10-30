- Home
Hezbollah Mourns Three Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [18/4/2024]
By Al-Ahed News
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.
Allah Almighty is Truthful
With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns its fighters who were martyred while performing their duties on the path of liberating al-Quds:
- Martyr Mohammad Jamil Shami [Abu Zahraa] from KfarKila, South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Ali Ahmad Hmedeh [Falah] from Doueir in South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
- Martyr Hussein Ali Hazimeh [Sajed] from Meiss Al-Jabal in South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
