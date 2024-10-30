By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, April 18, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:05 a.m. an “Israeli” force while trying to withdraw the military vehicle that was targeted yesterday [Wednesday] at the “Metula” Site with the appropriate weapons, causing confirmed casualties. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:45 a.m. a movement of “Israeli” soldiers at the “Al-Malikiyya” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And after careful monitoring and anticipation of enemy movements at “Al-Marj” Site, and upon the arrival of the “Israeli” soldiers and vehicles to the specified section at 12:30 p.m., the Islamic Resistance fighters directly shelled them, causing deaths and injuries among their ranks. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” soldiers in the “Hanita” Forest with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 p.m. the “Zibdine” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with artillery shells, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:20 p.m. the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits The Islamic Resistance fighters launched at 6:00 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” soldiers in the vicinity of the “Hanita” settlement with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And in response to the “Israeli” aggression on persevering southern villages and civilian homes – the most recent of which was on Khiam and Kafr Kila – the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:20 p.m. two buildings used by “Israeli” troops the “Yir’on” settlement [the occupied Lebanese village of Saliha] with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. And in response to the “Israeli” aggression on persevering southern villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:23 p.m. a building used by the “Israeli” enemy in the “Al-Manara” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. And in response to the “Israeli” aggression on persevering southern villages and civilian homes – the most recent of which was on Khiam and Kafr Kila – and the martyrdom of a civilian, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled at 8:20 p.m. the “Beit Hellil” Site [the battalion command] with Falaq missiles. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:45 p.m. an “Israeli” technical team, engaged in maintaining spy equipment at the “Ramim” barracks, with artillery shells, resulting in confirmed casualties.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}