Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, April 18, 2024
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Thursday, April 18, 2024:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:05 a.m. an “Israeli” force while trying to withdraw the military vehicle that was targeted yesterday [Wednesday] at the “Metula” Site with the appropriate weapons, causing confirmed casualties.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:45 a.m. a movement of “Israeli” soldiers at the “Al-Malikiyya” Site with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- And after careful monitoring and anticipation of enemy movements at “Al-Marj” Site, and upon the arrival of the “Israeli” soldiers and vehicles to the specified section at 12:30 p.m., the Islamic Resistance fighters directly shelled them, causing deaths and injuries among their ranks.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” soldiers in the “Hanita” Forest with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:00 p.m. the “Zibdine” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with artillery shells, scoring a direct hit.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:20 p.m. the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits
- The Islamic Resistance fighters launched at 6:00 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” soldiers in the vicinity of the “Hanita” settlement with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- And in response to the “Israeli” aggression on persevering southern villages and civilian homes – the most recent of which was on Khiam and Kafr Kila – the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:20 p.m. two buildings used by “Israeli” troops the “Yir’on” settlement [the occupied Lebanese village of Saliha] with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- And in response to the “Israeli” aggression on persevering southern villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 6:23 p.m. a building used by the “Israeli” enemy in the “Al-Manara” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- And in response to the “Israeli” aggression on persevering southern villages and civilian homes – the most recent of which was on Khiam and Kafr Kila – and the martyrdom of a civilian, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled at 8:20 p.m. the “Beit Hellil” Site [the battalion command] with Falaq missiles.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:45 p.m. an “Israeli” technical team, engaged in maintaining spy equipment at the “Ramim” barracks, with artillery shells, resulting in confirmed casualties.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}
