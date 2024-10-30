Sayyed Al-Houthis: Iran’s Retaliation Against “Israel” Ensures No Aggression Goes Unanswered

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah popular resistance movement praises Iran’s recent retaliatory strikes against the apartheid “Israeli” entity.

Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi made the remarks during an address on Thursday.

He said the retaliation “was strong in terms of its intensity and effectiveness” and "established rules of engagement, ensuring that any aggression would not go unanswered."

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] launched the operation late on Saturday in response to a deadly attack by the entity against the Islamic Republic’s diplomatic premises in the Syrian capital Damascus on April 1.

The “Israeli” attack had resulted in the martyrdom of Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a commander of the IRG’s Quds Force, his deputy, General Mohammad Hadi Haji Rahimi, and five of their accompanying officers.

During the retaliatory strikes, dubbed Operation Truthful Promise, the IRG targeted the occupied territories with a barrage of drones and missiles. The strikes inflicted damage on “Israeli” military bases across the occupied territories.

Sayyed al-Houthi said prior to the operation, the United States as well as some European and Arab countries launched some efforts to prevent Iran from undertaking the retaliation.

"Enticements were offered to dissuade Tehran from responding," he said.

Without naming names, the Yemeni official also said some Arab states partook in efforts aimed at intercepting the Iranian missiles and drones.

The Ansarullah leader, meanwhile, warned that any further Israeli act of military mischief against Iran was sure to be met with a stronger response on the part of the Islamic Republic.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Yemeni official noted that his country would continue its pro-Palestinian operations, which have seen Yemeni forces striking “Israeli” vessels or those belonging to the entity’s supporters.

The operations, he concluded, would last as long as the “Israeli” entity sustained its October-present war on Gaza and a simultaneous siege that it has been enforcing against the Palestinian territory.