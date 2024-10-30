Report: “Israeli” Fighter Jets Bomb Positions in Southwestern Syria, Neighboring Iraq

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” military aircraft have reportedly carried out a string of airstrikes against positions in Syria’s southwestern provinces of Daraa and As-Suwayda as well as neighboring Iraq.

Sabereen News, a Telegram news channel associated with Iraqi anti-terror Popular Mobilization Units [PMU], reported that the warplanes targeted a radar site, which lies between the town of Izra’ and Qarfa village, early on Friday.

There were no immediate reports about the extent of damage caused and possible casualties.

Israeli fighter jets also bombed al-Thalaa Airport in Syria’s southwestern province of As-Suwayda.

Additionally, the sound of three explosions was heard close to Bismayah, situated about 10 kilometers [6.2 miles] southeast of the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad, with no reports of casualties immediately available.

Several blasts also rattled through the northern part of Iraq’s central province of Babylon.

Meanwhile, aircraft intrusion sirens were sounded in several towns on the border between the northern side of the 1948 “Israeli”-occupied territories and Lebanon, warning of incoming rocket fire.

“Israeli” media outlets reported that sirens went off in the settlements of “Eilon”, “Hanita”, “Zar’it”, “Even Menachem”, “Gornot HaGalil”, “Adamit”, “Shtula”, “Ya’ara”, “Goren”, Arab al-Aramshe and “Shomera”.

A number of missiles fired from southern Lebanon also landed in “Ramim” area of the “Upper Galilee” region.

Sirens were also sounded in “Margaliot” moshav and “Kiryat Shmona” settlement.

Additionally, “Israeli” media reported that a fire broke out inside “Yir'on” kibbutz in the “Galilee Panhandle” region as Hezbollah rockets hit the area.

Separately, at least 20 Syrian soldiers and affiliated pro-government forces were killed in two attacks by Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIS” / “ISIL”] terrorists.

The so-called “Syrian Observatory for Human Rights” reported that a total of “16 regime forces and pro-government gunmen were killed in a Daesh attack on a military bus in the eastern countryside of Homs province.”

The Britain-based war monitor noted that the dead included at least nine members of the Quds Brigade, a group comprising Palestinian fighters.

Four Syrian soldiers were killed in another Daesh attack on a military site in the Albukamal countryside in eastern Syria.