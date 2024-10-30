- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Normal Situation Regained After Iranian Air Defenses Engage “Suspicious Objects”
By Staff, Agencies
The sound of explosions have been heard near the central Iranian city of Isfahan and Tabriz in the country's northwest after air defense systems fired at "suspicious objects" early Friday.
Officials said important facilities in the Isfahan province, especially nuclear facilities, are completely safe and no accidents have been reported.
"The sound was related to Isfahan's air defense systems firing at suspicious objects and we have not had any damage or accident," Brigadier Siavash Mihandoust, senior Army commander in Isfahan province, said Friday.
The Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company said normal operations have resumed for flights at Iranian airports including Imam Khomeini International Airport and Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran after temporary delays.
Comments
- Related News