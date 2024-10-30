No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Normal Situation Regained After Iranian Air Defenses Engage “Suspicious Objects”

folder_openIran access_time6 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The sound of explosions have been heard near the central Iranian city of Isfahan and Tabriz in the country's northwest after air defense systems fired at "suspicious objects" early Friday.

Officials said important facilities in the Isfahan province, especially nuclear facilities, are completely safe and no accidents have been reported.

"The sound was related to Isfahan's air defense systems firing at suspicious objects and we have not had any damage or accident," Brigadier Siavash Mihandoust, senior Army commander in Isfahan province, said Friday.

The Iran Airports and Air Navigation Company said normal operations have resumed for flights at Iranian airports including Imam Khomeini International Airport and Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran after temporary delays.

Israel Iran Syria Palestine

Comments

