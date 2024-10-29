No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Iran’s FM: ‘Israel’s’ Behavior can Lead to More Tensions in the Region

6 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian confirmed that his country informed the United States of its plan to carry out strikes against “Israel” in retaliation for the entity’s terrorist attack on the Islamic Republic's diplomatic premises in Syria.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks upon his arrival in New York to attend a United Nations Security Council session on Palestine.

He said Tehran had informed Washington of its decision to punish “Israel” in line with the international law and legitimate right to self-defense following “Israel's” attacks against the consular section of the Iranian embassy in the Syrian capital of Damascus and the martyring of its military advisors earlier this month.

Following “Israel’s” bloody airstrikes, Iran told the UN secretary general that the Security Council must fulfill its duty to counter the entity’s measures.

After the retaliatory response - dubbed Operation Truthful Promise- on Sunday, Iran sent another message to the US through diplomatic channels to explicitly announce that it does not seek an escalation of tensions in the region, he added.

The top Iranian diplomat warned that “Israel's” behavior can lead to more tensions in the region.

Before the military operation against “Israel”, Iran told the US that it had no plan to hit American bases and interests in the region unless Washington carried out any measure to support the “Israeli” aggression, Amir Abdollahian explained.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir Abdollahian said the regional developments and the situation in the Gaza Strip have reached a "boiling point" and added that the Security Council's meeting will be an opportunity to outline Iran's stance on the necessity to establish sustainable peace and security in the region.

The Iranian foreign minister noted that he will hold talks with the UN chief and his counterparts as well as a number of senior heads of international bodies about an immediate end to “Israel's” aggression in the Gaza Strip and the dispatch of humanitarian aid to the war-stricken people.

