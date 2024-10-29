No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

“Israel” Suffering A Mental Health Crisis

“Israel” Suffering A Mental Health Crisis
folder_openZionist Entity access_time6 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Rehabilitation Division of the “Israeli” War Ministry is prepared to receive approximately 8000 security force members who have encountered mental health difficulties in their service by the end of the year.

This came as the War Ministry said in a closed briefing that out of over 7000 “Israeli” soldiers injured in Gaza, nearly 30% suffered from emotional harm. Of them, 60% noted that the war had primarily caused them emotional damage.

Indeed, post-traumatic stress disorder [PTSD] is one of the most common mental health issues that crop up as a result of conflicts and wars, such as the one “Israel” has been battling since October 7.

A roundtable meeting of several researchers in the healthcare field recently found that, since October 7, professionals in medicine, mental health, education and welfare, as well as first responders and rescue workers, face such difficulties in getting help to those who need it that many of them suffer from fatigue, apathy, burnout, stress, and distress.

In other words, those providing support for trauma patients are, themselves, traumatized.

A Maccabi Healthcare Services survey published at the beginning of the month found that one-third of the war’s evacuees reported a change in their health condition for the worse, and there was a 35% increase in the use of medications to treat depression or anxiety.

“Israel” was already suffering from a severe lack of access to psychological support before the war. The waiting time, on average, to see a psychologist was two months. The war has only exacerbated the issue and highlighted how desperately this aspect needs change.

Israel Palestine GazaStrip

Comments

  1. Related News
’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory

’Israel’ in Fear: Hezbollah Rockets Now Capable of Striking Every Corner of Occupied Territory

2 months ago
Ex-War Minister: “Israel” Lost War in North to Hezbollah

Ex-War Minister: “Israel” Lost War in North to Hezbollah

2 months ago
IOF Security Official: ’Israel’s’ Deterrence Crumbles, Leaving It Beaten and Humiliated

IOF Security Official: ’Israel’s’ Deterrence Crumbles, Leaving It Beaten and Humiliated

2 months ago
FDD: Why a Cease-fire Deal with Hezbollah Now Is Bad for “Israel”

FDD: Why a Cease-fire Deal with Hezbollah Now Is Bad for “Israel”

2 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 29-10-2024 Hour: 09:15 Beirut Timing

whatshot