Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Hezbollah Mourns Three Martyrs on the Path of Liberating Al-Quds [16/4/2024]

folder_openMartyrs access_time6 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.

Allah Almighty is Truthful

With much pride and glory, the Islamic Resistance mourns its fighters who were martyred while performing their duties on the path of liberating al-Quds:

  1. Martyr Ismail Youssef Baz [Abu Jaafar] from Chehabiyeh in South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
  2. Martyr Mahmoud Ibrahim Fadlallah [Shadi] from Aynata in South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating Al-Quds.
  3. Martyr Mohammad Hussein Mostafa Shehouri [Jaber] from Chehabiyeh in South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating Al-Quds.

