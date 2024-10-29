By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Wednesday, April 17, 2024:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at 11:30 p.m. a military vehicle as it entered the “Metula” Site with the appropriate weapons and scored direct hits, causing deaths and injuries among its occupants. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:30 p.m. the 91st Division’s headquarters in the “Birnait” Barracks with a Burkan rocket, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 7:50 a.m. a new gathering of “Israeli” soldiers south of “Biranit” Barracks with rocket artillery and artillery shells. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 a.m. a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the “Ramyah” Site with rockets artillery and artillery shells. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:50 a.m. a new gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers south of “Birnait” Barracks with rocket artillery. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:30 a.m. targeted the air control unit at the “Meron” Base with guided missiles, and its devices were hit and destroyed. And in response to the “Israeli” attacks on safe villages the most recent of which were the attacks on the villages of Ain Baal and Chehabiyeh, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched at 1:15 p.m. a joint operation using guided missiles and offensive drones on the headquarters of the newly established military reconnaissance company in Arab Al-Aramshe [Aramsha] referred to as the "mass center”, resulting in direct hits and casualties among its members. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:40 p.m. the “Zebdine” Barracks in the occupied Shebaa Farms with Falaq rockets, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:50 p.m. the espionage devices at the “Al-Ramtha” Site in the occupied Kfarchouba Hills with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}