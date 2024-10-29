No Script

UNRWA: Man-Made Famine Tightening Grip across Gaza

By Staff, agencies

The head of the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency, Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, cautioned that UN man-made famine is “tightening its grip” across the Gaza Strip.

Lazzarini warned on Wednesday as he accused “Israel” of blocking aid deliveries and seeking to end UNRWA's activities in the enclave.

“Today, an insidious campaign to end UNRWA's operations is underway, with serious implications for international peace and security,” UNRWA told the 15-member UN Security Council.

“Across Gaza, a man-made famine is tightening its grip,” Lazzarini said. “In the north, infants and young children have begun to die of malnutrition and dehydration. Across the border, food and clean water wait. But UNRWA is denied permission to deliver this aid and save lives.”

UNRWA said in a report published earlier on Wednesday that some of its staff members and other people detained by “Israeli” forces in Gaza were subjected to ill-treatment, including severe beatings and being forced to strip naked.

