The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Tuesday, April 16, 2024:

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted last night on Monday, April 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Birket Risha” Site with rocket artillery. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:25 p.m. an aerial operation using offensive drones in two waves targeting the missile defense system in “Beit Hillel”, resulting in the destruction of Iron Dome platforms and casualties among their crew, leaving several members dead or wounded. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:04 p.m. the “Zebdine” Barracks in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:15 p.m. the “Al-Summaqa” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery. And in response to the “Israeli” attacks on safe villages the most recent of which was the attack on the village of Ain Baal, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at 4:45 p.m. the “Beit Hellil” Site with Katyusha rockets. And in response to the “Israeli” attacks on safe villages the most recent of which were the attacks on the villages of Ain Baal and Chehabiyeh, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled at 7:25 p.m. the headquarters of the 769th Eastern Brigade in “Kiryat Shmona” with Katyusha rockets. And in response to the “Israeli” attacks on safe villages the most recent of which were the attacks on the villages of Ain Baal and Chehabiyeh, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. the headquarters of the air control unit in “Meron” with rocket artillery and artillery shells. And in response to the “Israeli” attacks on safe villages the most recent of which were the attacks on the villages of Ain Baal and Chehabiyeh, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled at 8:10 p.m. the headquarters of the 146th Division in “Ga’aton” with Katyusha rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 5:45 p.m. the “Al-Baghdadi” Site with artillery shells.

